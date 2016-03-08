AC Milan, Paqueta to miss Torino clash: the details
23 September at 11:00
Lucas Paqueta is set to miss Milan's game against Torino on Thursday. As reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport (via MilanNews.it), the Brazilian is struggling with an injury to his left thigh, which will keep him on the sidelines against 'Il Toro'.
Furthermore, as the newspaper continues, the Brazilian could miss the game against Fiorentina on Sunday evening. Today, he will be examined thoroughly to determine the extent of his injury, which hopefully won't be too serious.
Paqueta came off the bench against Inter in the second half to bring some life into his side. The midfielder did well and even though the Rossoneri failed to score, many would have hoped to see him again on Thursday.
As mentioned, though, this won't be the case. Giampaolo's side are in desperate need of a win after losing the derby by a two-goal margin, while putting in a terrible performance.
