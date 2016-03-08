AC Milan, Parma not giving up on Conti

20 August at 22:45
Even though Andrea Conti wants to stay at AC Milan, Parma are refusing to give up in their pursuit of the full-back. In an interview today, the club's sporting director confirmed this. 

“Conti? For now, nothing has faded. In the last days of the market, anything can happen as always. We asked about Andrea, now we will wait for the intentions of Milan and the player,” Faggiano told Sky Italia

The Gialloblu are looking to sign the right-back on a season-long loan, ready to guarantee the Milan man playing time next season, as Calabria is the first choice at San Siro.

However, Conti remains keen on fighting for a spot in Giampaolo’s starting eleven. Therefore, even though the Rossoneri are yet to give a final response to the request, the right-back has made his mind up.

In other words, a transfer most likely won't take place, unless Boban and Maldini manage to convince the player's agent, and above all the player himself.

