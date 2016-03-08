AC Milan, Piatek and Leao 'separated' by Pioli: the reason
03 November at 16:15Krzysztof Piatek and Rafael Leao: they meet one another during the match but never start a match together. Today's edition of Corriere dello Sport (via milanlive.it) describes the two strikers as 'separated'. In the sense that the two, although potentially complementary, exclude one another at this time.
Even tonight against Lazio there will be room only for one of them and the Polish attacker would appear to be the favourite. Marco Giampaolo tried to combine them in a way, while Pioli was clear from the start: "They are two strikers. When we find the balance, we can also try to play them together."
And while the Portuguese attacker has been disappointing in terms of finishing, the former Genoa man has found the back of the net from open play for the first time after only managing to score two penalty goals under Giampaolo. Now it seems that the recovery of Piatek is on top of the hierarchies for Pioli.
The goal is to recover him and make him a 30-goal striker like last season. After revitalizing Suso and Calhanoglu to an extent, now it is his turn.
Go to comments