AC Milan, Piatek could hit new low against Parma

The Polish international hasn't scored in the last five leagues games, which certainly is worrying for the Rossoneri. However, he has never gone six consecutive games without scoring, so today could be the day to bounce back. Alternatively, he could hit a new low.

After the 1-1 draw against Napoli, AC Milan will be looking to grab all points against Parma this afternoon. For Kris Piatek, who has struggled to get on the scoresheet at the start of the season, it will be a very important game to avoid a new low.