In fact, the Polish attacker (currently on 9 goals with the Rossoneri), could become the first player in Serie A history to score at least 10 goals with two different teams in the same league season (scored 13 with Genoa).

After scoring last time out against Frosinone, Krzysztof Piatek will be looking to get on the scoresheet once again for AC Milan, with the chance of setting a new league record.