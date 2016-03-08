AC Milan, Piatek makes a decision on his future

However, sources close to the player suggest that he wants to stay until the end of the season, ready to fight for a spot in the starting eleven. Should Ibrahimovic arrive, then he will certainly have to work hard for it, as the Swede would play from start straight away.

Kris Piatek has had a very poor start to the season, scoring just three goals after 13 rounds. Furthermore, two of these came from the penalty spot, highlighting his struggled in open play. In recent days, he has been linked with a loan exit in January.