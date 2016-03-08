AC Milan, Piatek: 'Next time I switch clubs I will be worth €60-70m'
18 November at 14:30
Kris Piatek hasn't had the best of starts to this season, scoring just three goals for AC Milan. Furthermore, only one of these has come from open play, which certainly highlights the attacking struggles that the Rossoneri have experienced.
The San Siro side currently sit in 14th pace with 13 points, and they are in desperate need of changes to turn the situation around. Against Juventus, they showed improvement, but it wasn't enough for the points in the end.
In an interview with the Polish TV channel TVP Sport (via Calciomercato.com), the striker spoke about his start to the season, and the emotions he felt when he joined the Rossoneri back in January.
"When I moved to Milan, it all happened so fast that I didn't even ask questions. I was focused on work, in football, it's always about setting new goals.
"Now I'm worth €38m, but the next time I switch clubs, I will be worth €60-70m. I have to be ambitious, I will commit to this. I'm at the beginning of my career, it's only the second season in Serie A.
"I was shocked. In the first game against Napoli, I wore headphones, but I could still hear the entire stadium singing my name and applauding. They treated me as if I had been playing there for many years," he stated.
On Saturday evening, Milan will take on a struggling Napoli side at the San Siro, with both teams looking to turn their respective negative period around. In other words, it should be an exciting game, which is very hard to predict.
