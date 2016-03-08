AC Milan: Piatek seeks Shevchenko’s record
19 April at 14:15AC Milan will face Parma tomorrow to continue their hunt for a spot in the next edition of the Champions League but Rossoneri striker Krzysztof Piątek has another personal goal to reach. In addition to matching a record of a player who wrote history in the past for the club, the Polish attacker will also try to write present history, trying to overcome Fabio Quagliarella in the top scorer ranking.
One of the objectives is to match or overcome Andriy Shevchenko's tally from his first season in Serie A after moving from Ukraine. The former attacker scored 24 goals and holds a record of most goals scored in Serie A in his premiere season in Italy.
Piatek is currently one of Gattuso's key players and is the primary source of goals for the team. The data speak for themselves: 45% of all Rossoneri goals have been scored by him since his arrival, according to Corriere dello Sport.
Piatek is ready to rewrite history for Milan and except for the above-mentioned record related to Shevchenko's past tally, there is another opportunity for the Pole. He could be the first player in the history of Serie A to win the top scorer award after wearing two shirts in the same season.
