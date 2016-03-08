AC Milan, Piatek to replace Bundesliga star in January?

After a poor start to the season, Kris Piatek has been linked with a January move from AC Milan, who are in need of a striker that can guarantee goals up front. According to the Daily Express, 'Pjona' has ended up on the radar of a Bundesliga side.

Timo Werner has had a cracking start to the season, unlike Piatek, and RB Leipzig could sell him as early as January. To replace the German, they have set their sights on the Rossoneri no.9, in addition to a few other alternatives.