AC Milan, Piatek to start against Samp; Ibrahimovic on the bench

As our reporter Daniele Longo states , for the time being, the Polish international is ahead of the 38-year-old for a spot in the line-up. Given how the former has performed this season, it won't go down too well with the Rossoneri fans, although 'Ibra' is expected to make an appearance one way or another.

Despite the reports in recent days, suggesting that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will play from start in Milan's clash against Sampdoria tomorrow afternoon, it looks like Kris Piatek will keep his spot in the starting eleven in the centre of the attack.