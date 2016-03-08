AC Milan, Pioli confirms Rebic can start against Brescia; comments on Paqueta
23 January at 13:00On the eve of the clash with Brescia, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli spoke to the media at the usual press conference (via Calciomercato.com). The former Fiorentina boss was asked about various matters, including the success of Ante Rebic last time out.
The Croatian winger certainly surprised everyone as he came off the bench against Udinese at half-time. Not even three minutes had gone by before he was on the scoresheet, and later on he scored the crucial 93rd-minute winner for the Rossoneri.
"He can play, although now I have many possibilities and players who are doing well. He has shown that he's well, as well as Leao and Ibra. It all depends on the attitude, I have to choose the team that gives more guarantees," he began.
Pioli was also asked about the situation of Lucas Paqueta, who has been linked with an exit this month due to the lack of playing time as of late. In his answer, the manager didn't give much away, only assuring that the midfielder is fully committed.
"We have been concentrating on what we are doing and everyone who is here is very helpful and involved. Lucas is too. All players think they deserve to play. If you are concentrated when you are called into question you find the right satisfaction," he continued.
The game against Brescia is scheduled for 20:45, and the Rossoneri will look to grab their fourth consecutive win in all competitions.
"We have had great games away, we haven't done anything yet, we are happy with the latest results but there is still a long way to go, we must stay carefully on the next game," he concluded.
