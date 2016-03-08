AC Milan, Pioli could field the same players against Roma

24 October at 21:45
Following the 2-2 draw against Lecce, AC Milan are in desperate need of three points as their season hasn't started too well. However, the next fice games won't be easy for the Rossoneri, starting with the away trip to Roma on Sunday evening.
 
According to Manuele Baiocchini, who spoke live on Sky Italia (via MilanNews.it), Stefano Pioli could field the exact same line-up that he used against Lecce once again. The manager believes that the first half last time out was very positive and at times very convincing.
 
The internal battles will be the same: Rebic vs. Calhanoglu, Biglia vs. Bennacer and Piatek vs. Leao. However, as mentioned, Pioli was pleased with the starting eleven against Lecce, at least in the first 45. Today, the manager switched things up at Milanello and he's expected to do so tomorrow as well.
 
In short, the final decisions will be taken on Saturday, as was the case last weekend.

