AC Milan, Pioli could field the same players against Roma

Following the 2-2 draw against Lecce, AC Milan are in desperate need of three points as their season hasn't started too well. However, the next fice games won't be easy for the Rossoneri, starting with the away trip to Roma on Sunday evening.





For more news, visit our homepage. In short, the final decisions will be taken on Saturday, as was the case last weekend. The internal battles will be the same: Rebic vs. Calhanoglu, Biglia vs. Bennacer and Piatek vs. Leao. However, as mentioned, Pioli was pleased with the starting eleven against Lecce, at least in the first 45. Today, the manager switched things up at Milanello and he's expected to do so tomorrow as well.