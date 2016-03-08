The attack has been far too poor, as they have scored just 13 goals in the first 14 games. Many blame Kris Piatek for this, as he hasn't been able to live up to his standards from last season, Pioli, however, continues to insist on the striker.

“If Piatek plays tomorrow, it means that I think he is functional to team play. Piatek is a centre forward, Leao is not really a striker but rather a player of movement. You can play in many ways and with different characteristics. “The important thing is that the characteristics are complementary and the team plays as a team. There is no Piatek problem, Milan are trying in every way to get out of this delicate situation,” he began.

The Rossoneri dominated the game against Parma, but lacked the final touch. Luckily, Theo Hernandez managed to find the back of the net in the dying minutes of the game, securing the win for Milan. However, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

"We are on the right track, we are often ahead of our opponents. We haven’t put everything in place but we are at a good point. We must insist and continue to improve the standings.

“Parma? We won because the team had fought for so long. If you win by suffering and fighting it means that everyone wanted to win. We have a solid base to build a better future,” he concluded.