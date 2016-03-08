AC Milan, Pioli eyes three-man defence; centre-back in January

According to Sky Italia ( via MilanNews.it ), the feeling is that Milan are moving towards having three-man at the back, allowing Theo Hernandez to play in a more advanced role. However, as of now, they don't really have the squad for it.

Therefore, as Sky continues, the plan is to sign a centre-back in January to fill that void. Furthermore, Mattia Caldara will soon be back to full fitness, which will give the Rossoneri options at the back. Then again, it remains to be seen how Pioli will deploy the system.

Currently, it's three-man backline when in position and a normal four-man backline when they defend. If a defender arrives, though, Pioli might decide to field a proper formation that is more suited for the system.

Stefano Pioli is expected to make a few significant changes for the game against SPAL, fielding the centre-back Leo Duarte at right-back. However, it isn't just an emergency solution. In fact, the manager would like to switch to a three-man backline very soon.