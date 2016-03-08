AC Milan, Pioli faces tough decisions ahead of Napoli clash

Against Juventus, the Rossoneri put in a good performance overall, defending and attacking with the right balance. However, when it mattered the most, they failed to convert their chances. In particular, Piatek was too wasteful during the game.

Therefore, Pioli will have to decide on whether the Polish striker will get a new chance, or if it's time for Leao to return to the centre-forward role. However, these plans could get a bit complicated as Calhanoglu is suspended, which means that Leao might be needed for the left-wing.

Then again, Bonaventura made an appearance last time out and could get the chance from start. In addition to the veteran, Rebic is also at the manager's disposal. Perhaps Pioli will decide to use the 4-2-3-1, as we saw in the last 30 min against Juve.





For more news, visit our homepage. Bennacer will also miss the game due to suspension and Biglia is the natural replacement. Most likely, he will partner up with Krunic and Paqueta in the midfield.

After a very positive performance against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium, a new tough game awaits as AC Milan will take on Napoli at the San Siro after the international break. For Stefano Pioli, there are a few decisions that need to be made with regards to the selection.