AC Milan, Pioli hints at potential Caldara debut tomorrow

“Caldara? If he’s called up, he’s available to play. He’s definitely better, the two games with the Primavera gave him more pace. He can’t be 100% but it’s right that he’s in the squad," he stated.

For the former Atalanta man, it would be his Serie A debut with the club. Despite arriving in the summer of 2018, he has only made a total of two appearances with the Rossoneri; one in Coppa Italia and one in Europa League.

During today's press conference at Milanello, Stefano Pioli was asked about Mattia Caldara, who is included in the squad after recovering from an ACL tear. By the looks of it, he could make an appearance off the bench against Sassuolo tomorrow.