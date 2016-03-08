AC Milan, Pioli's attacking trio: battle between Leao and Piatek

Therefore, as the report continues, Rafele Leao will be the alternative to Kris Piatek, rather than playing on the left-wing. However, as a result of his great start to the season, Pioli could opt for the Portuguese youngster rather than Piatek for the Lecce clash.

On the right, Suso is expected to keep his spot, as many believe that he will do much better under the new manager, who focuses on the wide areas more. According to Sky, Rebic is set to play on the left flank, which is the position that he prefers.





For more news, visit our homepage. So, even though he's been brilliant at the start as mentioned, Leao could be on the bench this Sunday. On the other hand, he would be a great player to throw into the game at some point, which Pioli surely is aware of.