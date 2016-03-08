AC Milan plan ambitious swoop for Chelsea star
08 September at 18:15Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly eyeing a shock move to sign Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who has previously been linked with moves to Juventus and Inter Milan too.
Fabregas joined Chelsea from Barcelona in the summer of 2014 for a fee of 33 million euros. He has played very important roles in helping the club win two Premier League titles- one under Jose Mourinho and the second under Antonio Conte.
Corriere dello Sport state that AC Milan are eyeing a move to sign Fabregas, who has made just a single appearance for the Blues so far this season.
The rossoneri are planning to build an ambitious project, with Leonardo the current sporting director and he is planning big things for the club he has previously managed and played for.
They believe that Fabregas could be a vital part of their project and he could come for cheap, with his current deal at Stamford Bridge running out at the end of the ongoing season.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
