AC Milan Player Ratings vs. Bologna: Bonaventura shines, Piatek shows improvement

SHOW GALLERY

AC Milan defeated Bologna tonight, winning two consecutive matches in Serie A for the first time since the beginning of the season against Brescia and Verona.



Stefano Pioli's men started off the match strongly and after 15 minutes, Krzysztof Piątek won a penalty for the Rossoneri which he converted himself against his teammate from the national team Skorupski.



Milan continued to combine well and pressed Bologna, who threatened mainly on the counter. The second goal came in the 32nd minute when Suso made a precise pass to Theo Hernandez after dribbling past Bologna's defender. The French left-back showed his cool and scored his 4th goal of the campaign.



Despite playing well, the visitors ended up conceding at the end of the half, with the scorer of the second goal Theo Hernandez unluckily putting the in his own net from a corner kick.



At the very beginning of the second half, Bonaventura took advantage of the chaos in Bologna's defence and scored a fantastic goal from distance.



After that, the game proceeded in a similar fashion until Hernandez' clumsy foul in the penalty box and Sansone's goal from the spot. The home side had time to find the equalizer but Milan defended well and could have added a fourth goal, had Castillejo made better of his chances.



Click on the gallery to see our player ratings of the AC Milan team from today's match.