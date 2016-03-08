...
AC Milan player ratings vs Verona: Calhanoglu the saviour, Theo flops

02 February at 17:40
AC Milan only managed to salvage a point from today's matchup against Hellas Verona at the San Siro, as Hakan Calhanoglu's free-kick goal cancelled out Faraoni's opener. The Rossoneri remain unbeaten in 2020, however, they lost a great chance to get closer to Roma and Atalanta in the Serie A standings.

Faraoni opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the match, taking advantage of Theo Hernandez' careless defending off a cross from Zaccagni. It seemed to be a balanced game throughout the first half, with Milan having the slight edge and equalizing in the 29th minute, as Hakan Calhanoglu scored a deflected free-kick.

In the second half, the Rossoneri received a golden opportunity to win the match after Amrabat received a red card but Pioli's men were unable to capitalize and only managed to win one point against a quality Verona side.

