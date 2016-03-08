Despite a day off at training, about eight AC Milan players trained at the Milanello yesterday.The rossoneri fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Napoli this past weekend at the Stadio San Paolo, despite having gone 2-0 up in the game in the first 50 minutes. A Piotr Zielinski brace and a late Dries Mertens goal though, helped the partenopei come back to seal a memorable comeback.While today was given an off day for players when it comes to training, eight Milan players were seen training at the Milanello today.