AC Milan players train despite training day off
27 August at 16:20Despite a day off at training, about eight AC Milan players trained at the Milanello yesterday.
The rossoneri fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Napoli this past weekend at the Stadio San Paolo, despite having gone 2-0 up in the game in the first 50 minutes. A Piotr Zielinski brace and a late Dries Mertens goal though, helped the partenopei come back to seal a memorable comeback.
While today was given an off day for players when it comes to training, eight Milan players were seen training at the Milanello today.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments