AC Milan players were at Milanese pubs late after Torino defeat, Gattuso seething
04 May at 12:45AC Milan players were reportedly spotted at Milanese clubs at very late hours of the night when the club had lost 2-0 to Torino recently.
The rossoneri are now struggling in the race to finish fourth, now having slipped to seventh in the Serie A. They are still only three points behind fourth placed Atalanta, but the morale at the club has gone low these days.
Indeed so, Gazzetta dello Sport state that Rino Gattuso has another valid reason to be angry at the attitude of his players. Many players who were involved in the 2-0 defeat to the Turin based side were seen at clubs in the city at the late hours of the night.
This has left Gattuso enraged and frustrated by many things at the club. It makes Tiemoue Bakayoko's coming late to training look like an incident that can be linked to the player's bad temperament.
Reports are also stating that Gattuso is now dissatisfied with the level of training that the players are displaying in recent days and one of the reports from yesterday also stated that he shouted at a bunch of players for showing lack of intensity in training.
