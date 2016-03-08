AC Milan, Plizzari: 'My future? I don't know...'

"I don't know what will happen in the future and Donnarumma remains an absolute number one. I only know that Milan are focusing a lot on me and that it would be a dream to retrace Gigio's steps, both in the Rossoneri and in the Azzurri. He's a great friend of mine," he concluded.

AC Milan and Italy Under-20 goalkeeper, Alessandro Plizzari, spoke about his future with the Rossoneri in an interview with Corriere Dello Sport.