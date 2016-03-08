AC Milan, Plizzari: 'My future? I don't know...'

04 June at 12:40
AC Milan and Italy Under-20 goalkeeper, Alessandro Plizzari, spoke about his future with the Rossoneri in an interview with Corriere Dello Sport.
 
"I don't know what will happen in the future and Donnarumma remains an absolute number one. I only know that Milan are focusing a lot on me and that it would be a dream to retrace Gigio's steps, both in the Rossoneri and in the Azzurri. He's a great friend of mine," he concluded.
 

