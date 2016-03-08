AC Milan plot winter move for Manchester United midfielder
07 September at 11:15Milan missed out on signing PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer, still leaving them without a marquee signing in the middle. Rabiot and Milinkovic-Savic were too costly for Milan to work out this summer and, therefore, they both remained at their respective clubs.
Whilst Milinkovic-Savic is on the verge of signing a new contract with Lazio, that would see him become the highest-paid player of the Claudio Lotito era at Lazio, Rabiot is equally as likely to move, with Barcelona the main suitors for the Frenchman.
Therefore, AC Milan have needed to source viable alternatives, with Manchester United’s Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera the next on their radar. The Spaniard’s contract with the Red Devils expires next summer and he is reportedly unhappy at the club, interested in completing a move elsewhere.
With a contract expiring, Milan may be able to sign Herrera on a cut-price deal in the winter transfer window, hoping to slowly complete the puzzle as they strive for continental qualification.
