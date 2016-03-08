AC Milan plotting Paqueta swap deal with PSG?
27 March at 16:00Lucas Paqueta is likely to leave AC Milan in the upcoming summer transfer market. Already in January, the clubs was available to listen to offers but none of the satisfied the demands of the Rossoneri management.
The asking price was set at 30 million euros and no club wanted to make such an investment, considering the rather disappointing performances of the Brazilian so far this season. However, Leonardo, PSG's sporting director, remains a great admirer of Paqueta, as he was also the one who brought him to Milan in January 2019.
According to today's edition of Tuttosport (via milanlive.it), a swap deal could take place on the Milan-SG axis which would bring the former Flamengo man to Paris, with Leandro Paredes going the other way. For the Argentinian, it would be a return to Serie A, given that he has already worn the shirt of Roma and Empoli in Italy.
But, as pointed out by the Turin-based paper, there could be a problem related to the salary of the midfielder, who earns about 7.3 million gross per season in the capital of France. The player would have to lower his salary for a move to the San Siro to materialize.
