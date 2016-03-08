AC Milan post €126 million loss

SHOW GALLERY

Yonghong Li acquired AC Milan from Silvio Berlusconi over a year ago as his tenure as rossoneri owner wasn't very impressive (both financially and technically speaking).



Milan recently published their balance sheet for the period between July 1st 2017 to June 30th 2018 as the club made a 126 million euros loss during this period of time. Then Milan general manager and sporting director Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli acquired a lot of new players but didn't get the expected results which contributed to these heavy losses.



Elliott Managament are now in charge of Milan as they have been a much more stable financial figure for the club. They will now have to approve of this financial balance sheet during the shareholder meeting on October 25th. More to come on the matter as you can visit Calciomercato.com for more news. You can also click on our gallery section to view some AC Milan pictures.