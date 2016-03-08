AC Milan prepare for last-minute offer from Torino for Calhanoglu

Sporting director Paolo Maldini considers him sellable, but only under certain conditions, per our sources : it has to be a permanent transfer, valued at no less than €20m. Calhanoglu has already said no to Fenerbahce, as he wants to stay at Milan.

In recent days, Torino have also shown interest in the player, our sources tell us. Therefore, a last-minute offer from the Turin side shouldn't be ruled out by the Rossoneri, even though time is running out and Calhnaoglu wants to remain.

Tomorrow evening, Giampaolo's men will take on Brescia at San Siro. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via SempreMilan.com), Calhanoglu could be benched in favour of Bonaventura, with the Italian set to start as the left-winger.

After two rather disappointing seasons at AC Milan, Hakan Calhanoglu is looking to prove the doubters wrong this season, although it hasn't started too well (for any Milan player, really).