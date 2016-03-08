AC Milan prepared to sell Gianluigi Donnarumma on one condition
23 June at 20:05After a lot of reported interest earlier in the year, the pursuit of Gianluigi Donnarumma from around Europe has appeared to cool off. Liverpool and Chelsea were both reportedly interested but have since been put off by AC Milan’s price-tag.
The Lombardy-based club have set the 19-year-old Italian keeper’s price-tag at €70m, which appears to have cooled Liverpool and Chelsea’s interest. If a team were to cough up the €70m required, Donnarumma could well be on his way out of the San Siro. However, it appears just too steep to convince one of Europe’s elite.
