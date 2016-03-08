AC Milan president: I prefer three years in Champions League to a Scudetto

16 November at 10:00
Paolo Scaroni, AC Milan president, has given an exclusive interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport, speaking with some journalists in the offices of the prestigious Italian sports newspaper.
Here we report an interesting question and answer about the comparison between Milan and Juventus.

President, what does Milan need to return to the Champions League?
“It’s not easy to say, because in modern football the sporting part must go hand in hand with the economic one. Of course, a team like ours should always be in the Champions League. At Agnelli (president of Juventus), I say that I prefer three consecutive seasons in Champions League to a victory in Serie A”.
 
Emanuele Giulianelli

