AC Milan president responds to Berlusconi in San Siro discussion

18 July at 19:45
"It would be absurd to knock down San Siro," the words of the former AC Milan owner, Silvio Berlusconi, referring to the two Milanese clubs' decision to build a new stadium.

Intercepted by ANSA, the current Rossoneri president, Paolo Scaroni, responded to the comments of Berlusconi: "I talked with him about it, and he confirmed that it was the sentimental Silvo that spoke earlier, of course, he can't forget the success of the team at San Siro," he stated.

