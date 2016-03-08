AC Milan president reveals truth about Conte and Gazidis links

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni believes Gennaro Gattuso has nothing to worry about his job despite rumours linking Antonio Conte to the Rossoneri job.

“Gattuso has nothing to worry about, I don’t think he is.”



“He is my manager, first of all because he’s done very well so far and secondly because he such a serious person and worker. You fell that there is nothing to laugh about with him. I think he is useful and nice.”



“I feel lucky, I support AC Milan and I am the president of this club. Not bad. It’s going to be even more fan when we will have a new CEO because I am not here permanently. I have many duties and we need someone who can do the job full time. We are in no rush and we don’t want Elliott to rush either. We need to find the right person, someone that is very knowlegable about commercial situations. Gazidis? He is already working for somebody, it’s not fair to talk about him."

