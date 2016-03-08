AC Milan pressing for Ceballos: the Rossoneri's offer to Real Madrid revealed
23 June at 09:45AC Milan are interested in Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos and have decided that the player is worth the spending, but with the right formula. According to today's edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, Boban, Maldini and Massara are once again ready to sit down again with Real to negotiate the purchase of the Spanish starlet.
In the meeting with the Los Blancos this week there was talk of at least five players but the Rossoneri want to focus on Ceballos. His versatility, technical qualities are tempting for the club as well as coach Giampaolo but the player's price tag is a problem, as he is valued at about 45-50 million euros.
This is why Maldini and co. are studying an alternative way: a two-year loan (paying the player's salary) and the right of redemption spread into several years, so as to be able to spread the sum invested on more than one balance sheet.
A good solution for Financial Fair Play. Tomorrow Milan will return to the office. If Real Madrid accepts, the real problem to solve will be the redemption. And of course, there will be work to do on this front. However, Maldini and Boban are ready to make an assault for the player, who is a great protagonist for Spain's U21 at the European Championship in Italy.
