AC Milan-PSG: Paqueta can leave in swap deal; the plausible names
24 January at 13:20Lucas Paqueta is not going through a positive moment at AC Milan, as Stefano Pioli is not counting the Brazilian fully in the starting line-up after the change of formation from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2. The situation escalated so much that the midfielder asked not to be called up for today's matchup against Brescia away from home.
This morning we informed you that the problem with Paqueta is that there are no sufficient offers for his services, as the Rossoneri would like to collect a similar amount spent a year ago to buy the player for Flamengo (30-35 million euros).
The only serious suitor that emerged in the last couple of weeks is PSG and Paqueta would like to join Leonardo in Paris. However, the offer of 20 million euros is deemed insufficient by Milan.
A possible solution that could satisfy all the parties would be the inclusion of Paqueta in a swap deal that could see one of PSG's redundant players go the other way, as reported by Tuttosport (via milannews.it). The candidates for a move to the San Siro are Paredes, Herrera and Draxler.
