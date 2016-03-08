AC Milan, PSG prepare attempt for Paqueta: the details

AC Milan's former sporting director, Leonardo, is keen on reuniting with Lucas Paqueta at PSG. In fact, the rumours of a potential transfer haven't died out, even though the midfielder joined the Rossoneri in January for €40m.

According to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport, Leonardo has already prepared a plan, which he will launch in the summer. Then again, the transfer won't be cheap, given how much the Rossoneri paid for Paqueta. If a good offer arrives, then they might accept it.