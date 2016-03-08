AC Milan, PSG to make one last push for Donnarumma
21 August at 11:15An old target is back in fashion for PSG as we enter the final part of the transfer window. In fact, the French side continue to look for a goalkeeper and Donnarumma is always a possibility. The manager doesn't trust Areola, and has asked for a new player to guard the goal.
Former Milan sporting director Leanardo, now at PSG, obviously knows Gigio very well and has always considered his profile, along with that of Keylor Navas. According to L'Equipe, therefore, he will make one last push for the player.
No official offer has arrived yet, but according to the French newspaper, it could arrive in the coming days. Milan, however, have no intentions of selling the goalkeeper, especially in this phase of the market. Furthermore, Donnarumma has told the management that he wants to stay.
Only an offer of more than €70m could change the scenario: today, however, the percentage of seeing Donnarumma far from Milan is close to zero.
