AC Milan put Ander Silva, Suso up for sale

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have put two attacking player up for sale in order to generate funds to strengthen the squad ahead of the next season.



Those players include striker Andre Silva and winger Suso, according to a latest report publish in Tuttosport.



Silva has attracted interest from French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco whereas Suso has attracted interest from league rivals AS Roma and Spanish side Sevilla.



The Milan-based club remains hopeful that they will be able to offload the duo which will pave way for the arrival of Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid.



