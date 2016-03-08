AC Milan, Rafael Leao: 'My first goal? I had nothing to lose, Maldini...'

On his first goal: "It was a fancy moment, I had nothing to lose. I tried to do what I did, one-on-one, and it materialized. In France, I was more of a box player and I didn't really find myself in many one-on-one situations," he began.

The Portuguese striker scored a lovely goal against Fiorentina last time out, although his team lost by a two-goal deficit. In the latter stages of the game, he decided to take on the defence on his own, dribbling past several players before placing it into the back of the net.

"Who was the first I called after the goal? My dad. He was happy and excited, he started crying. He saw me grow up, so he was very happy for my first goal," he stated.

Leao also spoke about a few former Milan player that have inspired him in the past. Of course, he mentioned Paolo Maldini, who called the striker this evening to bring him in from Lille.

"Kaká, Ronaldinho, Pato, Robinho, Rui Costa, Maldini. He called me, we talked and it was important to convince me to come here. He told me about the project and from that moment, I didn't need anything else to accept," he continued.

Finally, he gave the interview three Instagram profiles that he should follow, namedropping his profile as he 'will score many goals' if people look at his stories.

"Piatek because he puts good things in the stories. Even Paquetá is very good at making Instagram stories. You have to follow me because I'll score many goals if you look at my stories (laughs, editor's note)," he concluded.