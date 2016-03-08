AC Milan, Raiola's demands in Donnarumma renewal talks

As the current contract between the parties expires in the summer of 2021, AC Milan are looking to lock down Gigio Donnarumma, who has attracted the interest of several big clubs. However, as you would expect, the negotiations with Mino Raiola are far from easy.The Rossoneri are looking to decrease the wages in the team, and given that the goalkeeper earns €6m per year, things are certainly complicated. According to Corriere Dello Sport, Raiola is asking for an increase to renew the contract, which seems impossible on Milan's end.