AC Milan, Rangnick is looking for the next 'Haaland': the details
24 April at 12:35AC Milan have given their soon to be coach Ralf Rangnick his first mission, asking him to find the next ‘Erling Haaland’, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri are looking for the next breakout talent. The club are still unsure what will happen to Swedish veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic and so there is a potential starting spot up for grabs.
One player appreciated by Rangnick is Dutch forward Myron Boadu, who is contracted to AZ Alkmaar until 2023. The 19-year-old has made 39 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 3352 minutes. In that time, he has scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists, impressing many. The player is represented by super-agent Mino Raiola, with German side RB Leipzig also interested.
Other options include Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik, the report continues, RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, Ghent striker Jonathan David and Italian forward Gianluca Scamacca.
Apollo Heyes
