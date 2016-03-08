Villarreal star Samu Castillejo is set for a move to Serie A giants AC Milan and he is set to join the rossoneri on an initial season long loan deal.The 23-year-old Spaniard is one of Villarreal's most important players and joined the club from Malaga in the summer of 2015 for a fee of 8 million euros. Last season, Castillejo appeared in 30 league games last season, scoring six times and assisting seven times.Sky Italia yesterday confirmed that AC Milan have reached an agreement for the Spaniard and it is expected to be an initial loan deal, with an option of making it a permanent deal next summer.It will be a paid loan, for which Milan will pay 3-4 million euros and the permanent buying option fee would lie in the region of 14 million euros. Carlos Bacca will be part of the deal after a meeting between the two parties yesterday had unlocked the deal.Further figures are yet to be determined, but Castillejo will arrive in Milan later today.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)