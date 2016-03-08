AC Milan reach agreement with Real Madrid for Hernandez: the details

28 June at 10:30
After Krunic, Milan's next signing is expected to be Theo Hernandez. The Real Madrid left-back, who played for Real Sociedad last season, is one step away from completing a move to the San Siro.

As reported by today's edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Milan have reached an agreement with Real Madrid over the transfer fee: no loan, but rather a permanent purchase for €20m. Di Marzio, however, said as recently as last night that the formula is a loan with an obligation to buy.

Last week, Maldini met Theo Hernandez in Ibiza and an agreement was immediately reached. The French fullback was surprised by the Rossoneri's project, so much that he cut his salary by 20%. A gesture which was very much appreciated by the San Siro side.

After the loan spell at Real Sociedad last season, Hernandez is now ready to leave Real Madrid on a permanent basis, starting his new adventure in Italy with Milan.

