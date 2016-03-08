AC Milan reach total agreement with Massara, Giampaolo announcement on Friday

12 June at 11:20
AC Milan have reached a total agreement with Frederic Massara who is set to become their new Director of Sport. Massara, a former Roma director, will pen his agreement with the Rossoneri in the coming hours. Massara is a choice of former Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis who has strongly wanted the ex Roma man to join the Rossoneri.

Massara will sign a two-year deal with the Rossoneri and the announcement of his appointment will be released soon. AC Milan have also reached an agreement with Marco Giampaolo who will be announced as their new manager on Friday.

AC Milan are now ready to begin a new season with new management and with a new coach. The agreement with Massara and Giampaolo are already in place, this is the week of announcements.
 

