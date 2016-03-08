According to the information from Sky, Bologna’s forward Simone Verdi will be moving to Napoli in the summer transfer window. The report claims Simone Verdi has given his OK for the transfer and Bologna and Napoli have now agreed terms for the sale of the 25 year old Italian international forward. Now only thing left is for the deal to be finalized. Verdi is expected to move to Napoli for a fee close to € 25 million.

