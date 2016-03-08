AC Milan ready to include left-back in Torreira offer for Arsenal

26 June at 12:00
AC Milan are not willing to give up on Torreira despite Arsenal's high demands for the player. In fact, as reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Rossoneri could include a technical counterpart to lower the price tag.
 
Given that Milan are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez, they will need to sell one of their current main left-backs: Laxalt or Rodriguez. Gazzetta reports that they could decide to include the latter in the deal, who is also wanted in Bundesliga.
 
However, first of all, they will present their first offer to the Gunners: a €5m paid two-year loan with an obligation to buy set at €30m. Even though Arsenal aren't too keen on this formula, Torreira's wish to reunite with his old manager could help Milan in the negotiations; at least that is what they are hoping for.
 

