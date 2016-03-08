AC Milan ready to make decisive assault for Torreira: Kessie a possible counterpart
16 June at 11:00Lucas Torreira is AC Milan's main transfer market goal. As reported by Tuttosport, the Rossoneri management wants to support their new coach, who considers the Uruguayan a key player for his style of football.
The will of the player - who is not enthusiastic about the Premier League and life in England and would gladly return to Italy - could make the difference. However, the negotiation promises to be complicated.
Arsenal, in fact, have no intention to sell the midfielder and in any case, will not let him leave for less than 40-45 million euros. Too much for Milan, who are dealing with Financial Fair Play difficulties.
Maldini and Boban are at work to find the right amount of money to satisfy Arsenal's demand and the inclusion of a technical counterpart is also a possibility. Among the ideas that are emerging, there is the idea of inserting Franck Kessie in a potential deal. The evaluation of the Ivorian midfielder is about 30 million.
Go to comments