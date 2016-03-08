...
AC Milan ready to renew star winger's contract amid Liverpool and Real Madrid links

04 November at 16:30
AC Milan are planning to 'lock down' Suso. According to Corriere della Serathe Rossoneri will propose a renewal of the contract until 2023 and an increase of the release clause, as the current 38 million euros seem to low given the excellent performances of the player during the start of the season and the interest of various clubs, including Real Madrid and Liverpool.

