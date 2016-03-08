AC Milan really tried to sign Inter's Icardi last summer: the full situation
01 April at 12:00AC Milan were really trying to sign Inter owned striker Mauro Icardi in the final days of last summer’s transfer market, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri approached the player’s wife/agent Wanda Nara to discuss a deal. The idea was either to purchase him outright or send Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek to the Nerazzurri in exchange. Wanda herself confessed about the situation, saying: “Was there a possibility to bring him to Milan? Yes, for me it would have been much more convenient, for my family, my children and also my career. But he chose the best thing for his career.”
The Rossoneri tried their hardest to complete the deal, the report continues, but there was not enough time in the transfer window to reach an agreement with the player and finalise a deal. Paris Saint Germain eventually secured the Argentine striker on loan but now look unlikely the enact the €70 million buy option attached to him.
Apollo Heyes
