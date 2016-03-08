AC Milan, Rebic to start against Juventus?

As if this wasn't enough for Milan, Suso is also struggling with an injury, which is why Castillejo started in the first place last night. Therefore, Pioli has some thinking to do ahead of Sunday's clash with Juventus at the Allianz Stadium, which won't be easy.

Against Lazio, Rebic was placed on the right flank, but he didn't exactly impress. However, given Milan's situation, the Croatian might get a new chance this weekend. Besides him, the only other option is Borini, unless the manager decided to switch formation.

In any case, the Rossoneri will need something extra in order to get anything from the game against Juventus.

In addition to their goalscoring issues, the Rossoneri are also struggling with a few injuries up front. During the clash with Lazio last night, Castillejo was forced to leave the pitch after just 30 minutes of play, in tears after sustaining an injury.