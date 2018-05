Carlos Bacca is set to make return to AC Milan in the summer as Villareal are not going to make his loan move permanent. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the La Liga side have only offered € 8 million to make the Colombian striker's move permanent. The Serie A giants, however, are not going to sell Bacca for less than € 15 million. Bacca scored 18 goals during his loan spell in Spain this season.MORE AC MILAN NEWS HERE