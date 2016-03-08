AC Milan regret not signing Ajax star duo

17 April at 22:35
Ajax beat Juventus 2-1 at the Allianz Stdium last night and got themselves into the semi-finals of the Champions League. Donny van de Beek and David Neres were among the players to shine for the Dutch side and AC Milan regret not signing them in the past, when they negotiate the transfer of both players.

DAVID NERES - The previous ownership, with Yonghong Li, Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli tried to sign the talented winger last season while, more recently, Leonardo sounded out the availability of van de Beek. Until the beginning of the season, the price tag of both players was in the region of € 25/30 million but Ajax's stunning results in Champions League have substantially increased the value of both stars. Ajax have already sold Frankie de Jong to Barcelona for € 75 million (plus € 11 million add-ons) and are going to sell Matthijs de Ligt, yet again for a fee close to € 75 million.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.