AC Milan regret not signing Ajax star duo
17 April at 22:35Ajax beat Juventus 2-1 at the Allianz Stdium last night and got themselves into the semi-finals of the Champions League. Donny van de Beek and David Neres were among the players to shine for the Dutch side and AC Milan regret not signing them in the past, when they negotiate the transfer of both players.
DAVID NERES - The previous ownership, with Yonghong Li, Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli tried to sign the talented winger last season while, more recently, Leonardo sounded out the availability of van de Beek. Until the beginning of the season, the price tag of both players was in the region of € 25/30 million but Ajax's stunning results in Champions League have substantially increased the value of both stars. Ajax have already sold Frankie de Jong to Barcelona for € 75 million (plus € 11 million add-ons) and are going to sell Matthijs de Ligt, yet again for a fee close to € 75 million.
Go to comments